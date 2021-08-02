Aktar Ali

App Onboarding screens (Light Mode)

Aktar Ali
Aktar Ali
  • Save
App Onboarding screens (Light Mode) dribbbleshot dribbblers art illustration illustrator icon clean design logo motion graphics branding animation graphic design 3d ui
Download color palette

Hello People!👋😍
Designed App Onboarding screens using Nitish Khagwal's free 3d library.
...
Hope you guys like it!💗

Get Free 3D Assets Library:
https://3d.khagwal.co/

Aktar Ali
Aktar Ali

More by Aktar Ali

View profile
    • Like