Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Deepak Chauhan

Icon Set

Deepak Chauhan
Deepak Chauhan
  • Save
Icon Set iconset icon vector illustration branding design visualdesign
Download color palette

Small icons set for the E-commerce agent.

💫 I am ready for new projects! Drop me a message

View all tags
Posted on Aug 2, 2021
Deepak Chauhan
Deepak Chauhan

More by Deepak Chauhan

View profile
    • Like