Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mayursinh Jadeja
Redlio Designs

Foodilo App Concept

Mayursinh Jadeja
Redlio Designs
Mayursinh Jadeja for Redlio Designs
Hire Us
  • Save
Foodilo App Concept card app design app mobile app light color hotel restaurant food web development comapany icon ux ui design website web development web free freebie figma
Download color palette

Foodilo App Concept

Foodilo App Concept created as an internal in-house project at Redlio Designs to learn new trends. We would love to contribute this source file to designers

Website: https://redliodesigns.com
For project inquiries: info@redliodesigns.com

Please Like, Share, and Comment!

Free Download : https://redliodesigns.com/download/foodilo-app-concept

Thank you!
Mayursinh Jadeja
Redlio Designs.

Redlio Designs
Redlio Designs
Web and Mobile App Design & Development Company ⭝
Hire Us

More by Redlio Designs

View profile
    • Like