Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Bogdan Nikitin
NIKITIN

Electric Scooters Charging App

Bogdan Nikitin
NIKITIN
Bogdan Nikitin for NIKITIN
Hire Us
  • Save
Electric Scooters Charging App clean station eco friendly battery map navigation progress bar charge electric scooters app ios sketch design ui ux
Electric Scooters Charging App clean station eco friendly battery map navigation progress bar charge electric scooters app ios sketch design ui ux
Electric Scooters Charging App clean station eco friendly battery map navigation progress bar charge electric scooters app ios sketch design ui ux
Download color palette
  1. Shot_ES 1.1.mp4
  2. Shot_ES 1.2@2x.png
  3. Shot_ES 1.3@2x.png
  4. Shot_ES 1.4@2x.png

Hello! 🛵

This is our latest mobile app design concept for electric scooters rent and charge stations. We would love to read your feedback on this.

Keep in touch artstudio.nikitin@gmail.com

NIKITIN
NIKITIN
We build world-changing digital products.
Hire Us

More by NIKITIN

View profile
    • Like