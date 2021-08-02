File Manager App UI Design

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hello 𝐅𝐨𝐥𝐤𝐬🙌
Here is our latest design of the 📁 𝐅𝐢𝐥𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐀𝐩𝐩. The app allows users to save various media files like images, videos, documents, etc. in a single place.
Save your files in the ☁️ 𝐜𝐥𝐨𝐮𝐝 in an organized way. Users can easily 𝐮𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐨𝐫 𝐝𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 files.
