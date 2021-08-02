Egghead Experts

File Manager App UI Design

Egghead Experts
Egghead Experts
  • Save
File Manager App UI Design uiux dribbble ux daily ui trends ui daily designers mobile app design graphic design ui design ux design app design design app designer design ux ui
Download color palette

Hello 𝐅𝐨𝐥𝐤𝐬🙌

Here is our latest design of the 📁 𝐅𝐢𝐥𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐀𝐩𝐩. The app allows users to save various media files like images, videos, documents, etc. in a single place.

Save your files in the ☁️ 𝐜𝐥𝐨𝐮𝐝 in an organized way. Users can easily 𝐮𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐨𝐫 𝐝𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 files.

Please share your 📥 𝐅𝐞𝐞𝐝𝐛𝐚𝐜𝐤 and 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭.

Don't forget to press ❤️ "𝐋𝐈𝐊𝐄"

📧𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐮𝐬: contact@eggheadexperts.com

Also, you can 𝐅𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰 𝐔𝐒 on 👉🏻 𝐁𝐞𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 | 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐦 | 𝐋𝐢𝐧𝐤𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐧

We are 🤝 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐧𝐞𝐰 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤 Shoot your 💰 𝐁𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲

𝐓𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐤𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐖𝐚𝐭𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠! 🙏

-------------------

Egghead Experts
Egghead Experts

More by Egghead Experts

View profile
    • Like