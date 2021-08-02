The Unbiased Media ( News App Exploration)

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hello Dribbblers,
Going online to read the news has become an uncertain pastime, with almost all news outlets being biased in one direction or another. To be a fair media, ‘both-sides’ journalism is not just a pre-requisite; it’s a given. And this extends beyond the Opinions and Ideas pages. ‘The Unbiased Media’ journalism is at the core of what should be unbiased, fair journalism.
Here my exploration of the Online News Apps. Hope you guys like it. Cheers! ✨
Illustration by- @freepik.com
