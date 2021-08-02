Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Citra Paperpillar
Paperpillar

Landing Page English Learning Exploration

Citra Paperpillar
Paperpillar
Citra Paperpillar for Paperpillar
Hire Us
  • Save
Landing Page English Learning Exploration learning english landingpage ui illustration design flat design exploration colour
Download color palette

I'm doing a landing page of exploration for English courses with using outline and minimal colour illustration. I hope you enjoy it! 😆

We are available for a new project. Contact us!

Check out our :
Website | Behance | Instagram

Paperpillar
Paperpillar
Hire Us

More by Paperpillar

View profile
    • Like