Online Events App (Zuddl Redesign)

What’s up, mates? Hope you are doing great! Happy to present to you our recent design or more precisely redesign — Online Events App📱

This is the redesign of Zuddl app — web-service to create online events 💃🏻

👥 There is a process of how the meeting can go. The user can:

record the meeting,

send messages to the chat,

share the meeting with other people,

see the list of participants

make the surveys

Sections were placed in the sidebar for ease of navigation on the site 🕵️‍♀️

We picked the orange color to increase the concentration and make the contrast to strong black and white combination 🧡

This app is the cool way to manage online events 🖇

Created by Eugene Khalturin