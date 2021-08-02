Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Cineport logo design

Take a look at this logo we created for Cineport, an open to air movie theatre chain in India. The logo takes inspiration from an amphitheater-style seating that is open to air. Overall the logo has the appeal of a multiplex while still catering to the mass movie-going audience.

Posted on Aug 2, 2021
A multi-disciplinary studio for Branding and UX/UI
