jesuslab

💼Infinity Bank - mobile app design

jesuslab
jesuslab
Hire Me
  • Save
💼Infinity Bank - mobile app design banking interaction logo ui uxdesign webdesign uidesign minimal bank card wallet money app account login card money transfer money management currency finance bank
💼Infinity Bank - mobile app design banking interaction logo ui uxdesign webdesign uidesign minimal bank card wallet money app account login card money transfer money management currency finance bank
💼Infinity Bank - mobile app design banking interaction logo ui uxdesign webdesign uidesign minimal bank card wallet money app account login card money transfer money management currency finance bank
💼Infinity Bank - mobile app design banking interaction logo ui uxdesign webdesign uidesign minimal bank card wallet money app account login card money transfer money management currency finance bank
💼Infinity Bank - mobile app design banking interaction logo ui uxdesign webdesign uidesign minimal bank card wallet money app account login card money transfer money management currency finance bank
Download color palette
  1. mockup-2-raw.jpg
  2. Dribbble-1.jpg
  3. Dribbble-2.jpg
  4. Dribbble-3.jpg
  5. credit-car-dribbble-raw.jpg

👋Hi guys,

This is a concept that I recently realized, it is about the Infinity Bank financial application.

😉 Hope you like it and let me know what you think about it.

Follow Me here:
Behance / Instagram

Press L if you like it 👍

jesuslab
jesuslab
UX/UI designer and brand designer.
Hire Me

More by jesuslab

View profile
    • Like