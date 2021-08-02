Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
User Interface Portal University Swadaya Gunung Jati

User Interface Portal University Swadaya Gunung Jati graphic design ui blue theme screen app vector mobile app ux ui minimal
UI Design for Student Portal University Swadaya Gunung Jati
The color theme is taken based on the brand color of the university itself, namely light blue, with a fresh and bright design that will provide a pleasant and comfortable atmosphere when viewed by users.

You can find me on :
instagram : @logodropp
Fiverr : putraer

Posted on Aug 2, 2021
