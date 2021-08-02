LT Browser by Lambdatest

Excited to share that I have made LT browser which is now a FREE FOREVER tool for the developer and testing community! 💥💥

LT Browser allows you to ensure your website’s responsiveness over a variety of major devices and viewports. You can open a website in the LT Browser and perform live testing across 50+ pre-installed device viewports.

Awarded Product Hunt's #5 Product of the Day

January 13, 2021

DOWNLOAD NOW: https://bit.ly/3wT2RyX