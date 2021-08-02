Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Amir Tavana

Video Stream App - UI Design

Amir Tavana
Amir Tavana
  • Save
Video Stream App - UI Design tablet app dashboard anime figma design figma stream app video app video stream app daily ui challenge app ui ux design ux ui design adobe xd
Download color palette

Hey Dribbblers,

UI design | Clothes Store App

🎥 I made a video of the process in my YouTube channel.
Go check it out.

I hope you all enjoyed it.
Have a nice day!

💌 Have any questions or feedback? I'd really like to hear! drop me a comment below.

YouTube | Instagram

Amir Tavana
Amir Tavana

More by Amir Tavana

View profile
    • Like