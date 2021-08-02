oterman

2021 Olympics

Without a uniform with the inscription "Russia",
without a flag, without an anthem -
Russia is waging a war with Ukraine,
shamefully hiding, just like at the 2021 Olympics.
Russia is a country of cowards and scum.

