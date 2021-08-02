Sports News Mobile Apps

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hi everyone!
This is a conceptual Sports news mobile application, This application is about sports, here you can see match result, match schedules or standings from your favorite team.
What do you think? Leave your opinoin in the comments below!
Press "L" if you like it, and feel free to give feedback in the comment section below. Thank you!
Project Inquiries :
Email : ramasastrop@gmail.com
Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/ramasastro.p/