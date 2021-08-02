Rajib das

'Love & Laugh'

'Love & Laugh' icon minimal design logo
Hello, did this retro type logo design for 'Love & Laugh'. The colors and the cleanness of it are my favourite parts...
hope you all like it (:

Dm me for projects or mail me at : Rajibdasraj018@gmail.com

Thank you...

Posted on Aug 2, 2021
