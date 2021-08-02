Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mohammed Mokhtar

Food App

Mohammed Mokhtar
Mohammed Mokhtar
  • Save
Food App store design food ios app minimal clean ux ui
Download color palette

Hi guys. This is a shot from a food app I work on ... Feel free to give me your feedback.
Did you like this one? No problem, hit "L". ❤️
----------------------------------------------------------------
Do you have a project you want to tackle?
Contact me: mokhtar.studio7@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Aug 2, 2021
Mohammed Mokhtar
Mohammed Mokhtar

More by Mohammed Mokhtar

View profile
    • Like