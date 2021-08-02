Humayun Chowdhury

A logo for cards for care

Humayun Chowdhury
Humayun Chowdhury
  • Save
A logo for cards for care graphic design social heart logo illustration minimal vintage card cards logo modern ui branding design classic vintage design logo vector logo design illustration custom type
Download color palette

A modern vintage cards logo design.

Humayun Chowdhury
Humayun Chowdhury

More by Humayun Chowdhury

View profile
    • Like