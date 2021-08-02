Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Aleksandar Savic

SNT gif

Aleksandar Savic
Aleksandar Savic
Hire Me
  • Save
SNT gif logo mark symbol lettering letter typography typo font vector 2d 3d branding illustration design icon set handlettering identity sign calligraphy script
SNT gif logo mark symbol lettering letter typography typo font vector 2d 3d branding illustration design icon set handlettering identity sign calligraphy script
Download color palette
  1. GIF.gif
  2. SNT all.png

ŠNT - Sta nam tesko (it's not hard for us), both Cyrillic and Latin alphabet.
Meaning: When a group of people joins together, there’s nothing we can not do. Nothing’s hard when you have your team to back you up.

D87414452033cd4dfeab3364c24cd1b9
Rebound of
SNT typo
By Aleksandar Savic
Aleksandar Savic
Aleksandar Savic
Designer / Illustrator Runner 🏃🏼‍♂️ Cyclist 🚴🏼‍♂️
Hire Me

More by Aleksandar Savic

View profile
    • Like