Dimas Ramdhan Sudiana

Mantra

Dimas Ramdhan Sudiana
Dimas Ramdhan Sudiana
  • Save
Mantra design illustration
Download color palette

A little something I made in ProCreate, trying the symmetry feature.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 2, 2021
Dimas Ramdhan Sudiana
Dimas Ramdhan Sudiana

More by Dimas Ramdhan Sudiana

View profile
    • Like