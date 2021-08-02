Derek Truninger

Miniature Australian Shepherd #1

Miniature Australian Shepherd #1 puppy face dogs shepherd australian miniature dog logo dog truninger branding illustration derek mark graphic design brand identity design logo
I recently started working on a few designs of my dog Bunker! This is the first attempt.

