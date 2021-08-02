imy2 - Album Cover

imy2 is a terrific indy pop cover band based in Nashville with Annalise Mahanes – with her distinctive blue hair (before blue hair was a thing) – as the lead singer.

I’ve been a fan of this band for a while and always wanted to create a fan album cover for them. I had in my mind a picture of Annalise in the center in full color with the two band players by her side as background. After several iterations, I settled on this version.