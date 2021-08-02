imy2 - Album Cover

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
imy2 is a terrific indy pop cover band based in Nashville with Annalise Mahanes – with her distinctive blue hair (before blue hair was a thing) – as the lead singer.
I’ve been a fan of this band for a while and always wanted to create a fan album cover for them. I had in my mind a picture of Annalise in the center in full color with the two band players by her side as background. After several iterations, I settled on this version.