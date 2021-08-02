Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Autocinema - Book cover design and illustration

  gaspar.jpg

Mexican poet Gaspar Orozco commissioned me to illustrate and design a cover for Autocinema (Drive-in), his book of poetry published in 2016. Autocinema is an anthology where each poem, like a pinhole camera created by the mind for an inner screening room, reflects on Orozco’s life as a young artist near the Chihuahuan desert, becoming both an observer and the main character.

Idea: A spectator inside a car in a desert drive-in, watching a projection of himself sitting inside the same car.

Aug 2, 2021
Brooklyn-based digital illustrator and designer
