Autocinema - Book cover design and illustration

Mexican poet Gaspar Orozco commissioned me to illustrate and design a cover for Autocinema (Drive-in), his book of poetry published in 2016. Autocinema is an anthology where each poem, like a pinhole camera created by the mind for an inner screening room, reflects on Orozco’s life as a young artist near the Chihuahuan desert, becoming both an observer and the main character.

Idea: A spectator inside a car in a desert drive-in, watching a projection of himself sitting inside the same car.