Dimas Ramdhan Sudiana

Sacrilege

Dimas Ramdhan Sudiana
Dimas Ramdhan Sudiana
  • Save
Sacrilege 3d illustration
Download color palette

One of my works that combine 3D and 2D. Made the whole scene in 3D and manually added the particles and effects like blood and sparks.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 2, 2021
Dimas Ramdhan Sudiana
Dimas Ramdhan Sudiana

More by Dimas Ramdhan Sudiana

View profile
    • Like