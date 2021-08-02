Leave the World Behind - Book cover design and illustration

Concept: A family vacationing in the Hamptons is stranded in a rental house and forced to live with its owners when an unexplained apocalyptic event strikes.

Idea: I read Rumaan Alam’s novel, Leave the World Behind, right in the middle of the 2020 pandemic. Alam’s novel, with its beautiful prose and witty sense of humor, was my favorite read of the year. But I felt the original book cover was too stale and generic. So I decided to create my own fan book cover – portraying the main character in a serene scene by the pool – and sent it as a DM to Alam’s Instagram account.

I’m happy to say he very kindly replied: “Thank you! I love it!”