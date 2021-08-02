Dirt - Book cover design and illustration

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Concept: Dirt tells the story of Amira – a Jordanian expatriate and a reporter for the Detroit Free Press – on a fateful trip back to her native country in 2003 to visit her ailing father. After being reported to the police by her own cousin for lewd public exposure, Amira faces charges of indecency, her family’s cruel and unforgiving scorn, and a years-long incarceration sentence at the infamous Al Jafr prison.
Idea: The cover portraits the event that triggered Amira’s incarceration, combining the serenity of the beach scene with the menacing shadows of two men watching the protagonist from inside a car.