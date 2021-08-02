Archie - Book cover design and illustration

Concept: Brooklyn, circa 1980. Archie, a mid-level employee of a failing technology company, lives a mediocre life of tedious routine and crushing solitude, only finding solace after watching hours of his favorite sitcoms and falling asleep on his couch. On an otherwise normal Monday morning, however, Archie’s life abruptly takes an unexpected turn when he wakes up and finds himself trapped inside his own television set. And he’s late for work.

Idea: The premise of the book is so original, the only cover that made sense was a literal concept and show the protagonist trapped inside his own 1980s TV.