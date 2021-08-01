Solveig's Portrait

Solveig is a freelance photographer, model and a frequent collaborator of mine based in Paris. Her almost otherworldly features and unique color palette make her an irresistible model to work with. Solveig has that rare quality that allows her to appear like a completely different person depending on the light, the angle of her face, the expression on her impossibly large and beautiful eyes. Working on these pieces felt like discovering a different Solveig each time, and I look forward to our next collaboration.