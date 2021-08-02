Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Swala Coffee Roastery QA

Swala Coffee Roastery QA
It’s a minimal yet elegant coffee bag design with various bright color label on the front side of the packaging to determine certain product variety. The label itself is a separated part of the bag and could be printed by an in-house printer.

