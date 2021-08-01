Sliven Red

【WordPress 付費主題免費下載】Crate – Minimalist WordPress Theme

Sliven Red
Sliven Red
  • Save
【WordPress 付費主題免費下載】Crate – Minimalist WordPress Theme wordpress theme wordpress 免費主題 wordpress 主題 wordpress 科技月球 techmoon
Download color palette

Crate – Minimalist WordPress Theme 是一款非常簡單乾淨的 WordPress 主題，其設計概念採取極簡主義，對於想要擁有一個非常簡單部落格或是個人作品網站的人來說，是一個非常好的選擇。
Crate WordPress Theme 採用 HTML & CSS3 設計，當中的程式碼經過 SEO 優化，因此你的網站加載速度不僅能夠飛快，同時也能幫助你提升網站排名，對於網站的行銷與曝光相當有利。
如果你想要在下載前瀏覽 Demo 網站，可以點此前往了解更多
如果你想要了解更多如何選擇付費與免費 WordPress 主題，可以點此前往了解更多
如果你想要查看更多付費 WordPress 主題，可以點此前往了解更多
如果你想要了解更多 WordPress 虛擬主機，可以點此前往了解更多

免費下載 Crate – Minimalist WordPress Theme
Bluehost WordPress 主機教學 – 從購買網域、虛擬主機到建立 WordPress 網站
Bluehost $2.95 優惠購買連結
A2 Hosting $2.99 優惠購買連結

繼續閱讀：https://techmoon.xyz/crate-minimalist-wordpress-theme/

Sliven Red
Sliven Red

More by Sliven Red

View profile
    • Like