【WordPress 付費主題免費下載】Crate – Minimalist WordPress Theme

Crate – Minimalist WordPress Theme 是一款非常簡單乾淨的 WordPress 主題，其設計概念採取極簡主義，對於想要擁有一個非常簡單部落格或是個人作品網站的人來說，是一個非常好的選擇。
Crate WordPress Theme 採用 HTML & CSS3 設計，當中的程式碼經過 SEO 優化，因此你的網站加載速度不僅能夠飛快，同時也能幫助你提升網站排名，對於網站的行銷與曝光相當有利。
如果你想要在下載前瀏覽 Demo 網站，可以點此前往了解更多。
如果你想要了解更多如何選擇付費與免費 WordPress 主題，可以點此前往了解更多。
如果你想要查看更多付費 WordPress 主題，可以點此前往了解更多。
如果你想要了解更多 WordPress 虛擬主機，可以點此前往了解更多。
免費下載 Crate – Minimalist WordPress Theme
