Design and illustration for the White Series, by Ashley Cho

Concept: Beautifully narrated by young Yiu Cheung – a recent child victim of a fatal car accident – White Blood is a poignant and moving story about the randomness of sudden tragedy. White Road – the prequel and second book of the White series – focuses on the story of Sheung Li and the events that took place on the night he ran over young Yiu.
Idea: Both covers had to portray a sense of continuity, showing the exact same setting at barely different points in time: instances after the accident for the first book, seconds before the tragic event for the second book.