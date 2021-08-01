Yellow River - Book cover design and illustration

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Concept: Xiao Zhang, a previously unknown political commentator in an obscure radio station in Hong Kong, gained almost overnight celebrity status after his well-documented involvement in the Umbrella Revolution of 2014. Zhang began writing Yellow River right after his release from jail in December of that year, and finished it just two weeks before his untimely death in the fall of 2015.
Idea: I wanted to combine the idea of the Hong Kong protester (using the likeness of the protagonist in the book) plastered permanently as a mural with the swarm of yellow umbrellas flowing underneath.