J.D. Paulsen

Yellow River - Book cover design and illustration

J.D. Paulsen
J.D. Paulsen
Hire Me
  • Save
Yellow River - Book cover design and illustration chinese politics chinese repression hong kong dissident hong kong protests hong kong hong knog uprising yellow revolution umbrella yellow umbrella jd paulsen
Download color palette

Concept: Xiao Zhang, a previously unknown political commentator in an obscure radio station in Hong Kong, gained almost overnight celebrity status after his well-documented involvement in the Umbrella Revolution of 2014. Zhang began writing Yellow River right after his release from jail in December of that year, and finished it just two weeks before his untimely death in the fall of 2015.

Idea: I wanted to combine the idea of the Hong Kong protester (using the likeness of the protagonist in the book) plastered permanently as a mural with the swarm of yellow umbrellas flowing underneath.

J.D. Paulsen
J.D. Paulsen
Brooklyn-based digital illustrator and designer
Hire Me

More by J.D. Paulsen

View profile
    • Like