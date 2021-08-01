Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Robert Thomas Sagun I

Kings of Mercury (V2)

Kings of Mercury (V2) band logo logomark logo vector
  1. Kings of Mercury v2 - 01 logotext.png
  2. Kings of Mercury v2 - 01.png

Kings of Mercury band logo. This is one of the early wordmark submission. Drated in procreate and finalized in Affinity Designer. More details at https://www.behance.net/gallery/100964899/Kings-of-Mercury

Posted on Aug 1, 2021
Visual Brand Identity. Illustrations.
