J.D. Paulsen

Lupita Nyong'o - Portrait

J.D. Paulsen
J.D. Paulsen
Hire Me
  • Save
Lupita Nyong'o - Portrait black woman african woman african portrait celebrity lupita nyongo jd paulsen
Download color palette

I first saw Lupita – born in my hometown Mexico City – as she burst into the screen with an incredibly powerful portrait of a plantation slave in Steve McQueen’s 12 Years a Slave. Everyone’s favorite since, I wanted to take on the challenge of portraying the bright energy of Lupita’s unique expression.

J.D. Paulsen
J.D. Paulsen
Brooklyn-based digital illustrator and designer
Hire Me

More by J.D. Paulsen

View profile
    • Like