Watch.pro App Design

Hello Healthy People ✋,

Today i want to share my latest UI design exploration about Watch.pro Mobile App. What do you thing about the design?

I hope you guys like it 😉

Press "L" to like and feel free to leave a comment in this post.

Have an amazing project? Send to our email:

📩 gurjotsinghharika@gmail.com

Telegram: @GurjotHarika

Download: https://gum.co/netflix-app

Follow us:

-----------------------------------------------------------

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/gurjotsinghharika/

Behance: https://www.behance.net/gurjots

Dribbble: https://dribbble.com/gurjots

Gumroad: https://app.gumroad.com/gurjotsingh

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Gurjot_Kauhrian