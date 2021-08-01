Where is Rose Carter - Book cover design and illustration

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Concept: Where is Rose Carter? is set in the city of Miami in the not so distant future, when social unrest and catastrophic weather events are a common occurrence. Rose, a troubled teenager dealing with the sudden death of her mother, vanishes on the same day of the largest flood the city has ever seen.
Idea: I wanted to combine the main event of the disappearance of Rose with the flooding of her world, using the title of the book as an object that interacts with the other elements in the composition.