The Next Plague - Book Cover Design and Illustration

The Next Plague - Book Cover Design and Illustration
Concept: The Next Plague takes place in 2045 after a terrifying weapons-grade airborne fungus – created in a lab outside Paris and accidentally leaked – quickly spreads to every corner of the world, killing almost 800 million people.

Idea: A minimalist approach with a subdued palette, using a line-art of a skull half submerged in a dark river Seine, complementing the composition with a tridimensional green fly to give depth and accentuate the concept of mass mortality.

Posted on Aug 1, 2021
