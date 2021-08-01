The Next Plague - Book Cover Design and Illustration

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Concept: The Next Plague takes place in 2045 after a terrifying weapons-grade airborne fungus – created in a lab outside Paris and accidentally leaked – quickly spreads to every corner of the world, killing almost 800 million people.
Idea: A minimalist approach with a subdued palette, using a line-art of a skull half submerged in a dark river Seine, complementing the composition with a tridimensional green fly to give depth and accentuate the concept of mass mortality.