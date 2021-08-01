The Next Plague - Book Cover Design and Illustration

Concept: The Next Plague takes place in 2045 after a terrifying weapons-grade airborne fungus – created in a lab outside Paris and accidentally leaked – quickly spreads to every corner of the world, killing almost 800 million people.

Idea: A minimalist approach with a subdued palette, using a line-art of a skull half submerged in a dark river Seine, complementing the composition with a tridimensional green fly to give depth and accentuate the concept of mass mortality.