Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ikiliagwu Eloke

Quickmed - Landing Page Design

Ikiliagwu Eloke
Ikiliagwu Eloke
  • Save
Quickmed - Landing Page Design landing page design landing design uiux minimal first aid hospital medical emergency landing page web design ux ui
Download color palette

Hello 👋🏽

I designed a landing page for a fictional emergency response service web app that lets users connect to help closest to them with only a search

Love to hear what you think 👼🏽

Ikiliagwu Eloke
Ikiliagwu Eloke

More by Ikiliagwu Eloke

View profile
    • Like