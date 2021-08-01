skprodes

Mini - Travel Camera Concept

skprodes
skprodes
  • Save
Mini - Travel Camera Concept ux 3d gadget camera prodcutdesign
Download color palette

What if we made a standalone camera out of the camera modules we find in a modern smartphone?

View all tags
Posted on Aug 1, 2021
skprodes
skprodes

More by skprodes

View profile
    • Like