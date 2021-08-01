Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Dominique Taylor

Dom's Color Daze

Dominique Taylor
Dominique Taylor
app branding graphic design design illustration
when I day dream or "daze" My mind goes to a bunch of colors and design ideas, so I wanted to name this "Dom's Color Daze". Blue is my favorite color and blue and gold are A&T school colors. Going to North Carolina A&T was one of the highlights of my life so incorporate the colors a lot in my work.

Posted on Aug 1, 2021
Dominique Taylor
Dominique Taylor

