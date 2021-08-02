Faikar | Logo Designer

UnionCapital Logo Design

UnionCapital Logo Design minimal stocks trading venture capital brand identity logo design geometric modern logomark symbol mark letter u branding business company tower construction investment architecture landmark building
Hi guys! This is the result of my exploration to create building symbol combined with the letter U for the investment company. What do you think?
I'm currently available for work opportunities
📬 faikarproject@gmail.com
Let's connect
✌️ Instagram

