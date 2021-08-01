Dominique Taylor

Maya's Black Girl Magic

Dominique Taylor
Dominique Taylor
  • Save
Maya's Black Girl Magic branding graphic design app typography design
Download color palette

Maya is a good friend of mine and a wonderful smart woman. Her favorite colors are blue and pink and she's an AKA and their colors are pink and green.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 1, 2021
Dominique Taylor
Dominique Taylor

More by Dominique Taylor

View profile
    • Like