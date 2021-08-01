Pedro Rubini

Firefox Logo Redesign

Firefox Logo Redesign
Here's a rebound of the great logo redesign concept by Kai (@tutsbykai). In this piece I apply a circular grid over the original design. Thanks to the original author!

Posted on Aug 1, 2021
