Customize Pizza Mobile App

Based on my research & from customer journey map, many of people want to order customatized pizza with size, crust, and topping based on their preference. So this app is create to accommodate those need when customer can choose their pizza's size, the crust and the topping.
3 eating options were available, they can choose delivery, dine in, or pick up. I also provide multiple payment options.
I am happy for your opinion. Let me know if you have feedback!.
Cheers
Fitria