Website Design and Code WordPress for George Rodrigue

Working with the George Rodrigue Gallery we developed a website built to spotlight the artist legacy and his artwork. Custom designed and coded into WordPress. https://georgerodrigue.com/

Posted on Aug 1, 2021
