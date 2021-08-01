Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Dala

Threadbare 2.0 Product Explorations: Red+Purple

Dala
Dala
Hire Me
  • Save
Threadbare 2.0 Product Explorations: Red+Purple color ui type illustration product design mobile product
Threadbare 2.0 Product Explorations: Red+Purple color ui type illustration product design mobile product
Download color palette
  1. Frame 11.jpg
  2. Frame 9.jpg

I took a strong international typographical style approach in this version, combined with prominent lines to indicate different areas.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 1, 2021
Dala
Dala
Brand Design Lead.
Hire Me

More by Dala

View profile
    • Like