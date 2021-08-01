Dala

Threadbare 2.0 Product Explorations: Grey Gradient Orbs + Red

Dala
Dala
Hire Me
  • Save
Threadbare 2.0 Product Explorations: Grey Gradient Orbs + Red color illustration product design mobile product ui
Download color palette

For this option I aimed to find a way where the main navigation could be replaced with a swipe up / swipe down pattern to navigate between the "today", "account" and "play" screen.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 1, 2021
Dala
Dala
Brand Design Lead.
Hire Me

More by Dala

View profile
    • Like