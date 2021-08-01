Elio Morpurgo and other stories in Friuli-Venezia-Giulia

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The illustrations were commissioned by the Friulian Institute for the History of the Liberation Movement of Udine, with the intention of telling the story of Elio Morpurgo, a cultured man and mayor of Udine from 1889 to 1894, of his capture, now eighty, by the forces of the fascist regime. The story of him is not so far from other stories of elderly people who, convinced that they were now old for forced labor, did not think of a possible escape route.
Follow the project: https://www.teresamedeossi.art/illustration