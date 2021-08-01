Undated Digital Planner For Ipad (Notability & GoodNotes)

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Digital Day Planner is an interactive pdf to organize and plan for your day, works for iPad(GoodNotes & Notability), for android, and computer
The pack Includes interactive Planner & Printable files: A4 -A5-Letter.
➟➡️Undated Daily Planner
➟➡️Undated Weekly Planner
➟➡️Updated Monthly Planner
➟➡️Updated Budget Planner
➟➡️Updated Notes Planner
➟➡️A4-A5-Letter Printable File
Digital Day Planner Size and Resolution
✪ Width : 1668 px
✪ Height : 2226 px
✪ Resolution : 72 px
✪ File Size : 7 MB
✪ File Format : PDF
Digital Day Planner Printable Files :
✪ Width : 1668 px
✪ Height : 2226 px
✪ Resolution : 300 px
Digital Day Planner Number of Pages and Links :
✪ Pages: 428
✪ Links: 428
What Makes it Different from Others? : Simple - Good Price - Colors -Quality
➟ It is a cool Digital Day planner, Undated with a printable file which makes it very useful, you can use it on your device, and it will fit perfectly, especially on tablets or iPad.
➟ In each Undated Month, there are 31 links to the Digital day planner page
There are 12 Named & Updated Months, each month has 31 links to an undated daily planner.
Order it Now !
https://www.etsy.com/listing/1046876326/undated-digital-day-planner-2021-2022
➡️- For Custom Digital Planner, you contact me and thanks :)
hightech.oriental@gmail.com
whatsapp:+212603106282
or Join me on Fiverr : https://www.fiverr.com/abdelarbaoui1/creat-digital-planner-for-etsy-ipad-goodnotes-notability