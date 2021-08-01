Arbaoui Abdelali

Undated Digital Planner For Ipad (Notability & GoodNotes)

Undated Digital Planner For Ipad (Notability & GoodNotes) income tracker letter a4 pdf ipad goodnotes notability digital planner 2021 budget printable budget planner daily planner digital planner undated digital planner
Download color palette

Digital Day Planner is an interactive pdf to organize and plan for your day, works for iPad(GoodNotes & Notability), for android, and computer

The pack Includes interactive Planner & Printable files: A4 -A5-Letter.
➟➡️Undated Daily Planner
➟➡️Undated Weekly Planner
➟➡️Updated Monthly Planner
➟➡️Updated Budget Planner
➟➡️Updated Notes Planner
➟➡️A4-A5-Letter Printable File

Digital Day Planner Size and Resolution
✪ Width : 1668 px
✪ Height : 2226 px
✪ Resolution : 72 px
✪ File Size : 7 MB
✪ File Format : PDF

Digital Day Planner Printable Files :
✪ Width : 1668 px
✪ Height : 2226 px
✪ Resolution : 300 px

Digital Day Planner Number of Pages and Links :
✪ Pages: 428
✪ Links: 428

What Makes it Different from Others? : Simple - Good Price - Colors -Quality

➟ It is a cool Digital Day planner, Undated with a printable file which makes it very useful, you can use it on your device, and it will fit perfectly, especially on tablets or iPad.

➟ In each Undated Month, there are 31 links to the Digital day planner page

There are 12 Named & Updated Months, each month has 31 links to an undated daily planner.
