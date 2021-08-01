SEEm

Agricultural data monitoring 🍃

Agricultural data monitoring 🍃
Hello everyone~
☀️
This is the large display screen I made for the LINXI platform.
The weather equipment page, which will obtain the current area value range through historical records and big data analysis.
Facilitate multi-dimensional optimization of task scheduling

Posted on Aug 1, 2021
